Ruslan Malinovskyi headshot

Ruslan Malinovskyi News: Provides two assists in Lecce tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Malinovskyi assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-1 victory against Lecce.

Malinovskyi shined in his first start of the season a month after recuperating from a serious ankle injury, setting up Fabio Miretti twice, first with a little ball over the top and then with a timely through pass. The strong showing should help him earn a regular role especially while Genoa are dealing with some absences up front.

Ruslan Malinovskyi
Genoa
