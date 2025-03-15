Ruslan Malinovskyi News: Provides two assists in Lecce tilt

Malinovskyi assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 2-1 victory against Lecce.

Malinovskyi shined in his first start of the season a month after recuperating from a serious ankle injury, setting up Fabio Miretti twice, first with a little ball over the top and then with a timely through pass. The strong showing should help him earn a regular role especially while Genoa are dealing with some absences up front.