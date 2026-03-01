Ruslan Malinovskyi News: Relatively quiet against Inter

Malinovskyi recorded two crosses (zero accurate), one interception and one corner and created one scoring chance in 45 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Inter Milan.

Malinovskyi did a little bit of everything but was pulled at the interval after being booked early. His replacement, Amorim, didn't play well off the bench. Malinovskyi has tallied at least one cross in seven tilts in a row, accumulating 16 deliveries (one accurate), scoring three goals and posting 11 shots (five on target) and six key passes over that span. Instead, he didn't record a tackle after notching multiple ones in all the previous four rounds.