Ruslan Malinovskyi headshot

Ruslan Malinovskyi News: Season highs in shots and chances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Malinovskyi had five shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (five accurate) and seven corners in Friday's 2-0 loss versus Udinese.

Malinovskyi recorded a season high in both shots and chances created with five of each, but was unlucky to leave without a goal contribution, seeing one effort strike the woodwork while a big chance he created went unconverted. The midfielder has now gone six appearances without a goal or assist, a difficult stretch that follows a run of three goals and two assists in the six games prior.

Ruslan Malinovskyi
Genoa
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