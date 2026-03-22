Ruslan Malinovskyi News: Season highs in shots and chances
Malinovskyi had five shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (five accurate) and seven corners in Friday's 2-0 loss versus Udinese.
Malinovskyi recorded a season high in both shots and chances created with five of each, but was unlucky to leave without a goal contribution, seeing one effort strike the woodwork while a big chance he created went unconverted. The midfielder has now gone six appearances without a goal or assist, a difficult stretch that follows a run of three goals and two assists in the six games prior.
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