Ruslan Malinovskyi News: Subdued showing against Torino

Malinovskyi had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner and won of three tackles in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Torino.

Malinovskyi wasn't productive offensively even though his team scored three goals. He split the burden with Tommaso Baldanzi, who's a fine reference point as well. Malinovskyi has sent in at least one cross in the last six rounds, racking up 14 deliveries (one accurate) and logging three goals and 11 shots (five on target) in that stretch. In addition, he has posted multiple tackles in the last five matches, totaling nine and winning six of them. Instead, he failed to create a chance for the first time in a month.