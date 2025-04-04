Ryan Christie Injury: Could require surgery

Christie (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's clash against West Ham due to injury, and a decision could be made for him to undergo surgery to be ready for next season, coach Andoni Iraola said in a press conference, according to Jordan Clark.

Christie could be sidelined for the rest of the season after his coach revealed that a decision could be made for him to undergo surgery for his groin injury in order to be ready for the 2025-26 season. He has been an undisputed starter in midfield, and his absence will force a change, with Lewis Cook as a potential candidate to replace him in the midfield.