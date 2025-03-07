Fantasy Soccer
Ryan Christie headshot

Ryan Christie Injury: Dealing with chronic issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Christie (groin) is an ongoing doubt due to a chronic injury, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "Ryan has something chronic and is dealing with some pain. It's a situation that we will have to manage day by day; I'm not ruling him out."

Christie is struggling with a groin issue, and it appears that it could be an issue that plagues him for the remainder of the season. The midfielder will hope to play through the issue, though with any sort of pain management injury it seems he will be a true game-time decision for the foreseeable future.

Ryan Christie
AFC Bournemouth
