Ryan Christie Injury: Forced off with groin problem

Christie was forced off in the 58th minute of Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Ipswich after creating three chances due to a persistent groin issue, coach Andoni Iraola confirmed in a press conference, according to Jordan Clark.

Christie is dealing with an ongoing groin issue that has prevented him from fully recovering. This problem has led to his early exits in recent games, whereas he was able to complete matches in previous months. The replacement seems precautionary, but he will likely be assessed in the coming days and could be a doubt for Saturday's game against West Ham if the issue proves to be more serious. Should he miss time, Marcos Senesi could take on a larger role in the starting lineup.