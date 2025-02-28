Fantasy Soccer
Ryan Christie Injury: Heavy doubt Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Christie (groin) is a heavy doubt for Saturday's clash with Wolves, but didn't suffer an acute injury, according to manager Andoni Iraola."I don't want to rule him out because we still have one day and we will try until the end, but I think it's going to be difficult."

Christie didn't suffer a serious groin injury, but he's still expected to be a doubt for Saturday's match. The midfielder has an outside chance of being available for the FA Cup clash, but there's a better chance he returns for a March 9 trip to Tottenham in the Premier League.

