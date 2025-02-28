Ryan Christie Injury: Heavy doubt Saturday

Christie (groin) is a heavy doubt for Saturday's clash with Wolves, but didn't suffer an acute injury, according to manager Andoni Iraola."I don't want to rule him out because we still have one day and we will try until the end, but I think it's going to be difficult."

