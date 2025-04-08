Ryan Christie Injury: Ruled out rest of season

Christie (groin) has decided to undergo surgery in the near future to heal his injury and will miss the remainder of the season, he confirmed on his social medias.

Christie has been dealing with a groin injury and has opted for surgery to heal. He is out for the season and will aim to recover in time to be fully fit for the start of the 2025-26 season. Christie closes the campaign similar to last season, finishing with two goals and three assists from 27 starts (29 appearances). His absence the rest of the way could mean more time for Alex Scott, while Lewis Cook and Tyler Adams play in the more defensive roles.