Ryan Christie Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Christie has been ruled out for Saturday's game with a groin injury sustained against Brighton. There is no clear timeline for his return but the issue did not appear too serious. He could be available for Sunday's match against Tottenham if he recovers in time. If he remains out, Alex Scott is expected to start again in midfield.