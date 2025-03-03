Fantasy Soccer
Ryan Christie headshot

Ryan Christie Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Christie (groin) was a doubt for Saturday's FA Cup clash with Wolves and has been ruled out after picking up an injury against Brighton, the club announced.

Christie has been ruled out for Saturday's game with a groin injury sustained against Brighton. There is no clear timeline for his return but the issue did not appear too serious. He could be available for Sunday's match against Tottenham if he recovers in time. If he remains out, Alex Scott is expected to start again in midfield.

Ryan Christie
AFC Bournemouth
