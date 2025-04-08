Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Christie headshot

Ryan Christie Injury: Ruled out until next season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Christie (groin) has decided to undergo surgery in the near future to heal his injury and will miss the remainder of the season, he confirmed on his social medias.

Christie has been dealing with a groin injury and has opted for surgery to heal. He is out for the season and will aim to recover in time to be fully fit for the start of the 2025-26 season. Christie is a regular starter for the Cherries, and his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Lewis Cook likely replacing him in midfield.

Ryan Christie
AFC Bournemouth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now