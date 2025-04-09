Fantasy Soccer
Ryan Christie Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Christie (groin) has undergone a successful surgical procedure after managing the injury throughout the season, the club announced.

Christie has been dealing with a groin injury throughout the season and has undergone successful surgery recently. He will now begin the rehabilitation process with the goal of returning fully fit for preseason and the start of the 2025-26 season. His absence for the remainder of the campaign could open up more time for Alex Scott, while Lewis Cook and Tyler Adams remain options in deeper midfield roles.

