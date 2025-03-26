Ryan Christie News: Continues as starter

Christie has started in two straight matches and has played 138 minutes since his return from a one-match absence due to injury.

Christie looks to of had no chance of losing his starting spot after a slight injury, as he would immediately see the start after only one match out. He does see regular time but isn't always the most productive from his defensive midfielder spot, with two goals and three assists this season. He will have to be cautious moving forward, sitting at nine yellow cards and one away from another suspension.