Ryan Christie News: Goal and assist in outstanding performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2025 at 4:17am

Christie scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Southampton.

Christie was instrumental in making a difference to the Cherries victory Saturday. He placed four crosses (one accurate), nine long balls (five accurate), netted one from his two shots on target and provided the assist for Dango Ouattara's goal. He was subbed after 88 minutes. This was the Scotsman's third assist, it had been four EPL games since his last, and he has scored two goals.

