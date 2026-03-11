Ryan Christie News: Limited role in rotation
Christie has started two of his last eight appearances and has not recorded a goal contribution during that span.
Christie has started just three times this season and continues to operate in a rotational role in midfield while competing with David Brooks for minutes. He has started two of his last eight appearances and has struggled to produce consistent attacking output due to his defensive responsibilities, recording just one goal contribution in 19 appearances this season.
