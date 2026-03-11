Ryan Christie headshot

Ryan Christie News: Limited role in rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Christie has started two of his last eight appearances and has not recorded a goal contribution during that span.

Christie has started just three times this season and continues to operate in a rotational role in midfield while competing with David Brooks for minutes. He has started two of his last eight appearances and has struggled to produce consistent attacking output due to his defensive responsibilities, recording just one goal contribution in 19 appearances this season.

Ryan Christie
AFC Bournemouth
