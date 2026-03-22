Ryan Christie News: Scores one goal

Christie scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

Christie delivered a strong performance in Friday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United, finding the back of the net with a composed finish in the second half after an Adrien Truffert assist. The midfielder was also active defensively, recording two tackles and three interceptions while consistently pressing. The Scotisch typically holds a rotational role, but a string of injuries has allowed him to earn starts and showcase his ability.