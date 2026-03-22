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Ryan Christie News: Scores one goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Christie scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United.

Christie delivered a strong performance in Friday's 2-2 draw against Manchester United, finding the back of the net with a composed finish in the second half after an Adrien Truffert assist. The midfielder was also active defensively, recording two tackles and three interceptions while consistently pressing. The Scotisch typically holds a rotational role, but a string of injuries has allowed him to earn starts and showcase his ability.

Ryan Christie
AFC Bournemouth
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