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Ryan Christie News: Shown red card

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Christie received a red card in the 41st minute of Saturday's 1-0 win over Fulham.

Christie had initially received a yellow card, but after a review by VAR, it would be upgraded to a red. Unfortunately, this will knock him out of their next match against Manchester City, leaving the midfielder as only an option for the final match of the season. He did start, so expect Tyler Adams to start next contest in his place.

Ryan Christie
AFC Bournemouth
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