Christie was not at his best Saturday, he didn't manage to place any shots on target and placed two crosses, none being accurate. He was subbed after 60 minutes. It was his first start of the season, but he typically is deployed from the bench in most matches. In his past 10 games he's only registered one goal and an assist. The midfielder was out for the latter part of last season and the summer with a groin injury, he is still finding his feet and working to earn a regular starting spot now his fitness has returned.