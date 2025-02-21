Ryan Flamingo News: Decisive extra-time goal

Flamingo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Juventus.

Flamingo scrambled home a rebound at the Juventus keeper's near post in extra time Wednesday to give PSV Eindhoven a 3-1 lead in the match and earn his side a trip to the Round of 16. The central defender also flexed his muscles defensively throughout the fixture, making four tackles (three won), five interceptions and a team-high 12 clearances over his 120 minuets of play. The goal marked Flamingo's third of the competition over nine appearances (nine starts).