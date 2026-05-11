Ryan Gauld Injury: Increases workload

Gauld (knee) took part in more than partial training during Monday's session, Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer reports.

Gauld appears to be close to returning to normal work, though he has missed all MLS action in 2026 so far and may not see significant action before the World Cup break. The attacker will aim to add a solid option in the rotation for the final half of the season, eventually challenging Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly, Thomas Muller and Emmanuel Sabbi for playing time.