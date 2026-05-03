Ryan Gauld Injury: Integrates to partial training
Gauld (knee) has begun partial training with Vancouver on Friday, per Har Journalist of the Daily Hive Vancouver.
Gauld is very close to making a return to the pitch as he starts partial training with the team. A return Saturday is not out of of the question, but it does seem close since the midfielder just started training. A realistic return can be later in the month, with the last match before the World Cup brake on May 23 vs San Diego.
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