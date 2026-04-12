Ryan Gauld headshot

Ryan Gauld Injury: Keeping up with recovery program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Gauld (knee) is continuing his individual training as he works his way back to the pitch, reports Har Journalist of the Daily Hive Vancouver.

Gauld is still working on his return to the pitch, as he is keeping up with his recovery program by alternating work on the grass and the pitch. His return this month is still not off the table, however the team continues to take his time following his post surgery recover on his knee back in January,

Ryan Gauld
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
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