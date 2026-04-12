Ryan Gauld Injury: Keeping up with recovery program
Gauld (knee) is continuing his individual training as he works his way back to the pitch, reports Har Journalist of the Daily Hive Vancouver.
Gauld is still working on his return to the pitch, as he is keeping up with his recovery program by alternating work on the grass and the pitch. His return this month is still not off the table, however the team continues to take his time following his post surgery recover on his knee back in January,
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