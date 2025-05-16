Ryan Gauld Injury: Remains out
Gauld (knee) is out for Saturday's trip to Austin, per the MLS injury report.
Gauld isn't an option for Saturday's trip to Austin as he continues to work his way back from injury. The attacker has been running outside and is working on grass, but isn't back in team training yet. There's no specific timeline for Gauld's return, and with Vancouver thriving they have no reason to rush him.
