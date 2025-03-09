Ryan Gauld Injury: Set to be evaluated

Gauld is set to be evaluated following his injury picked up against Montreal. Per manager Jesper Sorensen, "We will see tomorrow and then we'll know more. I hope that it's a short term thing. As a coach you always hope that, but we have to see tomorrow. He was more positive after the game, then he was in the break. I hope it will not be long" reports Har Journalist of the Dailey Hive Van.

It is unclear how long Gauld is set to be out for, following his injury picked up in the 24th minute against Montreal. He had been chosen to start at left wing for the first three MLS matches of the season, already scoring a goal. A better update on his condition is expected to be revealed in the coming days, following the results of his scans and medical review.