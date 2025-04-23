Ryan Gauld Injury: Spotted running outside

Gauld (knee) was spotted running laps outside on Tuesday, but he remains a bit far from returning, coach Jesper Sorensen told the media, according to Har Journalist. "Ryan is still a little further away."

Gauld is progressing well in his recovery from his knee injury after he was seen running laps outside on Tuesday. This marks encouraging progress and could suggest he is a few weeks away from returning. He is expected to be assessed next week to determine his availability for the match against Real Salt Lake on May 4. Emmanuel Sabbi and Jayden Nelson have been filling in for him in the frontline during his absence.