Ryan Gauld Injury: Still couple of weeks away

Gauld (knee) remains a few weeks away and will be assessed this week, coach Jesper Sorensen said in a press conference, per Har Journalist. "We will have more specific news on Ryan and Sam later in the week, I think. We'll have a better overview of how they're doing. Right now it's still a couple of weeks away and a little bit undetermined."

