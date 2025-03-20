Fantasy Soccer
Ryan Gauld headshot

Ryan Gauld Injury: Still couple of weeks away

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Gauld (knee) remains a few weeks away and will be assessed this week, coach Jesper Sorensen said in a press conference, per Har Journalist. "We will have more specific news on Ryan and Sam later in the week, I think. We'll have a better overview of how they're doing. Right now it's still a couple of weeks away and a little bit undetermined."

Gauld remains a few weeks away from returning from his knee injury and will be evaluated later this week to determine his recovery progress. Jayden Nelson, who is now fit, will likely see more playing time in the attack until Gauld returns.

Ryan Gauld
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
