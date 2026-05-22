Ryan Gauld Injury: Still working on fitness

Gauld (knee) has made progress in his rehabilitation but still needs more training sessions with the team to be able to play, with coach Jesper Sorensen saying "Ryan needs more of a football-based training, a normal training [other] than just running around the pitch. You can see he's close to getting ready to play. He will have to catch up ground when the break is here. Hopefully, when he comes back, he will be ready to have a normal preseason working towards the rest of the season." Har Johal of Daily Hive reports.

Gauld is now targeting a return after the World Cup break after seeing no action over the first five months of the calendar year. His eventual comeback could strengthen a Whitecaps attack that is now without Emmanuel Sabbi (groin) and may turn to Kenji Cabrera and Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly on the wings in the short term.