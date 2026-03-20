Ryan Gauld Injury: Uncertain to return after break

Gauld (knee) is still working on his rehabilitation from knee surgery, and his potential return for an April 4 clash with Portland was mentioned by coach Jesper Sorensen on Friday. "I don't know. It's a couple of weeks from now. We have to see about Ryan. Considering the long time he's been out he will also have to get back into some kind of basic physical and technical level before we can start him in games.", Har Journalist of Equalizer Soccer reports.

Gauld has missed the start of the 2026 season after undergoing arthroscopic debridement surgery on his left knee in January. The forward struggled with knee issues since last year, failing to produce at the high levels he achieved in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He's still unlikely to play a significant role for a few weeks before re-entering the rotation with Brian White, Thomas Muller and Rayan Elloumi.