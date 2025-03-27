Ryan Gauld Injury: Working in gym
Gauld (knee) has been spotted working in the gym on Tuesday, Har Journalist reports.
Gauld remains in the rehabilitation process for his knee injury and was seen training in the gym rather than on the pitch Tuesday, indicating he is not yet close to returning to competition. Jayden Nelson continues to see increased playing time in the frontline until the Scottish midfielder is fully fit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now