Ryan Gauld headshot

Ryan Gauld Injury: Working in gym

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Gauld (knee) has been spotted working in the gym on Tuesday, Har Journalist reports.

Gauld remains in the rehabilitation process for his knee injury and was seen training in the gym rather than on the pitch Tuesday, indicating he is not yet close to returning to competition. Jayden Nelson continues to see increased playing time in the frontline until the Scottish midfielder is fully fit.

Ryan Gauld
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
