Ryan Gauld headshot

Ryan Gauld News: Scores in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Gauld scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 4-1 win against Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Gauld got the 2025 season off to the perfect start, scoring in a one-sided rout over Portland. It was a nice showing from Gauld, who shook off any concern of early season rust, immediately showing good movement in a new-look attacking unit. Gauld should be a top contributor in a solid Vancouver attack throughout the season.

Ryan Gauld
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
