Ryan Gauld News: Scores in opener

Gauld scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), nine crosses (four accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 4-1 win against Portland Timbers. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

Gauld got the 2025 season off to the perfect start, scoring in a one-sided rout over Portland. It was a nice showing from Gauld, who shook off any concern of early season rust, immediately showing good movement in a new-look attacking unit. Gauld should be a top contributor in a solid Vancouver attack throughout the season.