Ryan Gravenberch News: Adds assist in win
Gravenberch assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 5-2 win versus West Ham United.
Gravenberch provided one assist during Saturday's win. The defensive midfielder could have had a few more assists as he got to join the attack consistently and link up with the attackers throughout the match. It was an excellent showing from Gravenberch, who has been the most important part of the midfield throughout the campaign.
