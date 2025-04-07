Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Gravenberch headshot

Ryan Gravenberch News: Assists on opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Gravenberch assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Fulham.

Gravenberch provided the assist for the opening goal to his midfield partner Alexis Mac Allister. The midfielder wasn't able to contain Fulham defensively, but the assist is still a nice boon for Gravenberch, who has become a mainstay in Liverpool's holding midfielder. Gravenberch will continue in a major role as Liverpool move towards a Premier League title.

Ryan Gravenberch
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now