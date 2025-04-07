Ryan Gravenberch News: Assists on opener

Gravenberch assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Fulham.

Gravenberch provided the assist for the opening goal to his midfield partner Alexis Mac Allister. The midfielder wasn't able to contain Fulham defensively, but the assist is still a nice boon for Gravenberch, who has become a mainstay in Liverpool's holding midfielder. Gravenberch will continue in a major role as Liverpool move towards a Premier League title.