Ryan Gravenberch headshot

Ryan Gravenberch News: Busy defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Gravenberch recorded one tackle (zero won), two clearances and four interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Nottingham Forest.

Gravenberch only really impacted Sunday's clash with his defensive involvements. The defensive midfielder likes to get forward, but he was largely limited throughout Sunday's clash. In the end he only managed defensive contributions on the way to the clean sheet and win.

Ryan Gravenberch
Liverpool
More Stats & News
