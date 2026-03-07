Ryan Gravenberch headshot

Ryan Gravenberch News: Inks contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Gravenberch signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC until the end of the 2031-32 season, the club announced.

Gravenberch arrived at Liverpool from Bayern in September 2023 and has since locked himself in as a key piece of coach Arne Slot's system. The 23-year-old has already racked up 123 appearances, scoring eight goals along the way while playing an important role in the club's Carabao Cup triumph in 2024 and last season's Premier League title run.

Ryan Gravenberch
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Gravenberch See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ryan Gravenberch See More
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago