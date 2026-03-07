Ryan Gravenberch News: Inks contract extension

Gravenberch signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool FC until the end of the 2031-32 season, the club announced.

Gravenberch arrived at Liverpool from Bayern in September 2023 and has since locked himself in as a key piece of coach Arne Slot's system. The 23-year-old has already racked up 123 appearances, scoring eight goals along the way while playing an important role in the club's Carabao Cup triumph in 2024 and last season's Premier League title run.