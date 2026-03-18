Ryan Gravenberch headshot

Ryan Gravenberch News: Nets rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Gravenberch scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 4-0 victory against Galatasaray.

Gravenberch scored after a deflection bounced his way and left him an open goal to aim for. The defensive midfielder was brilliant throughout the match and was involved in large parts of the game going both ways. Gravenberch has struggled at times this season, and has limited upside against top opponents, but he's still clearly talented.

Ryan Gravenberch
Liverpool
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