Gravenberch provided the assist for Cody Gakpo's stoppage time goal, slipping a pass that opened the lane for the final finish. In midfield, he helped Liverpool play through pressure and reset possession when Marseille tried to counterpress. His composure on the ball supported Liverpool's ability to control the second half, which did not allow Marseille to play their game. Gravenberch was decent behind the ball as well, contributing to the second highest mark of the season with four tackles and adding three interceptions to his shift.