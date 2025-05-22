Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Gravenberch headshot

Ryan Gravenberch News: Quiet against Brighton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Gravenberch registered one shot, two interceptions and two clearances in Monday's 3-2 loss to Brighton.

Gravenberch earned a second consecutive start after his absence when facing Brighton on Monday, seeing the full 90 during the loss. He wasn't all that productive in the match, only seeing a single shot. He has now started in all 36 of his appearances this campaign, seeing four assists on 25 chances created.

Ryan Gravenberch
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now