Ryan Gravenberch News: Quiet against Brighton
Gravenberch registered one shot, two interceptions and two clearances in Monday's 3-2 loss to Brighton.
Gravenberch earned a second consecutive start after his absence when facing Brighton on Monday, seeing the full 90 during the loss. He wasn't all that productive in the match, only seeing a single shot. He has now started in all 36 of his appearances this campaign, seeing four assists on 25 chances created.
