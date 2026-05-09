Ryan Gravenberch News: Scores curler

Gravenberch scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Chelsea.

Gravenberch scored a brilliant goal from the edge of the box, turning and curling beautifully into the top corner. It was an incredible goal from the holding midfielder, who doesn't tend to be a major offensive threat. In the end the goal wasn't enough for the win and Gravenberch was left disappointing with another awful showing from the team.