Ryan Gravenberch News: Set for standout World Cup

Gravenberch has been named in Ronald Koeman's squad for the 2026 World Cup, set to play a key role in the Netherlands' midfield.

Gravenberch delivered his most complete season to date with Liverpool FC, contributing six goals and six assists alongside an impressive 76 tackles and 74 interceptions across 50 appearances, including 47 starts in all competitions. The numbers mark a clear step forward from previous campaigns, with the Dutch midfielder establishing himself as one of the most well-rounded box-to-box options in the Premier League and showcasing the defensive solidity and attacking output long expected since his arrival at the club. His ability to cover ground, win the ball back and transition quickly into attack makes him one of the most complete midfield profiles in coach Ronald Koeman's squad. At international level, Gravenberch is part of what is shaping up to be one of the most balanced and talented midfield trios at the tournament alongside Frenkie de Jong and Tijjani Reijnders. His box-to-box energy and defensive output provide the engine room with the intensity and work rate needed to complement the more technical profiles around him. A full season of consistent starts at Liverpool has given him the confidence and rhythm to perform at his best when it matters most, making him one of the more reliable midfield options the Netherlands will rely on this summer.