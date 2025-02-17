Ryan Gravenberch News: Solid in win

Gravenberch had one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Wolverhampton.

Gravenberch didn't have much to do during Sunday's win, instead playing his defensive duties well and doing enough to secure the win. Gravenberch has been one of the best holding midfielders in the league throughout the season, though most of the offensive duty tends to be done by Alexis Mac Allister, his partner in the double pivot.