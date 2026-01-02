Hollingshead made 25 starts in 2025, falling four short of his total in 2024 and five short of 2023. Even with reduced minutes, he contributed two goals and four assists, created 34 chances, and recorded 72 clearances. After signing a two‑year contract extension in 2024, he is set to play the final year of that deal in 2026, with LAFC holding club options for two additional seasons. With his 35th birthday approaching, those options give the club flexibility in determining his fitness by the end of next season.