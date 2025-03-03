Fantasy Soccer
Ryan Hollingshead headshot

Ryan Hollingshead News: Nets game winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Hollingshead scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 win against New York City FC.

Hollingshead's substitution into the match was the game changer, recording the game winner to give LAFC the win. He will be in competition with Yaw Yeboah for a starting role at left back, having made the start during the first match versus Minnesota.

Ryan Hollingshead
Los Angeles Football Club
