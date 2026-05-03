Ryan Hollingshead News: Scores equalizer late

Hollingshead scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus San Diego FC.

Hollingshead came up clutch with a close-range finish in the 104th minute, crashing the box and forcing home Mathieu Choiniere's pass from inside a packed six-yard area to salvage a 2-2 draw for LAFC after they had been down 2-0 midway through the second half. The veteran defender was steady and composed for over 90 minutes on the right flank, logging one clearance and two tackles (one won) while holding things down defensively as LAFC threw numbers forward chasing the comeback. It marked his second straight league start, and he delivered a reliable two-way performance when his side needed it most.