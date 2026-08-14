Ryan Kavuma-McQueen News: Loaned to Portsmouth

Kavuma-McQueen joined Portsmouth on loan for the 2026-27 season, the club announced.

Kavuma-McQueen joined Chelsea's academy at U8 level and made his first team debut as a substitute in a 7-0 FA Cup quarterfinal win over Port Vale last season. He was also included in coach Xabi Alonso's squad for Chelsea's summer tour of Australia and Asia, starting the opening fixture, a 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers. Kavuma-McQueen is expected to gain valuable Championship experience during his loan spell at Portsmouth.