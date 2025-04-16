Ryan Kent Injury: Could find bench spot Saturday
Kent could see a bench spot in Saturday's clash against Nashville if he looks good in training this week, coach Brian Schmetzer said in a press conference, according to Jackson Felts from 93.3 KJR Radio.
Kent appears to have finalized his visa paperwork and could be available for a bench role Saturday against Nashville if he trains well and looks good during the week. Once fully fit, the forward is expected to earn regular starts this season.
