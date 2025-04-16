Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Kent headshot

Ryan Kent Injury: Could find bench spot Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Kent could see a bench spot in Saturday's clash against Nashville if he looks good in training this week, coach Brian Schmetzer said in a press conference, according to Jackson Felts from 93.3 KJR Radio.

Kent appears to have finalized his visa paperwork and could be available for a bench role Saturday against Nashville if he trains well and looks good during the week. Once fully fit, the forward is expected to earn regular starts this season.

Ryan Kent
Seattle Sounders FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now