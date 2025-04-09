Ryan Kent Injury: Still dealing with visa paperwork

Kent (Visa) has a P1 visa appointment scheduled this week and will not be available for Saturday's clash against Dallas, coach Brian Schmetzer said in a press conference, according to Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports.

Kent is still dealing with visa paperwork and remains unavailable for the Sounders. His next opportunity to feature will come next Saturday against Nashville if the situation is resolved by then. Once cleared to play the forward is expected to compete for a starting role in the attack and provide a boost to the squad.