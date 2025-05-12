Ryan Kent News: Adding danger to Seattle attack

Kent assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Houston Dynamo.

Kent supplied the assist for the third Seattle's goal Saturday as they marched past Houston in a resounding 3-1 victory. The attacking midfielder has made his presence known since his arrival in the Emerald City, having posted three assists across his last two appearances (one start). His 66 minutes of play Saturday marked his first inclusion on the Seattle starting XI and his longest MLS shift to date.