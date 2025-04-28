Ryan Manning News: Assists from set piece

Manning assisted once to go with five crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Fulham.

Manning whipped an out-swinging, left-footed ball into the box from a set piece Saturday to open the scoring and give Southampton an early 1-0 lead. The defender created three chances and made three clearances over his 90 minutes of play. Manning has earned a nod in the starting XI in seven successive Premier League fixtures, creating 12 chances and assisting once over the seven-match stretch.