Ryan Manning News: Logs six crosses, two accurate

Manning recorded two shots (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus West Ham United.

Unsurprisingly, the wing-back Manning's most reliable asset is his crosses. Across his last five appearances, he logged 30 crosses (nine accurate) and 10 corners. Unfortunately for Manning, even with 72 crosses (22 accurate), 27 corners and 27 chances created this season, he has no assists.