Ryan Manning News: Six crosses vs Spurs
Manning recorded six crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 defeat versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Manning recorded six crosses for the fourth time this season Sunday, however he failed to record a single accurate cross. He also created one chance and did not take a shot on the attack. On the defensive end he intercepted two passes, blocked one shot and won five duels before he was subbed off in the 64th minute for Welington.
